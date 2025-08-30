AFRICA
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
The Sudanese army said that five civilians from one family, including two young girls, were killed in a drone strike carried out by the RSF in North Kordofan State in southern Sudan.
Displaced Sudanese families shelter in a football stadium in Kadugli after RSF attacks in Kordofan, May 27, 2025. (Mercy Corps/AP)
August 30, 2025

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, was sworn in as the head of a parallel Sudanese government, the government said in a statement, pushing the country a step closer towards de facto partition.

Dagalo, known as Hemetti, has rarely been seen in Sudan since the start of a 28-month-long war with the country's national army, but was sworn in in the Sudanese city of Nyala, the statement said. Reuters could not independently confirm his location.

One of Sudan's largest cities, situated in the Darfur region, Nyala has served as the de facto capital for the RSF, which has appointed a prime minister and a presidential council, led by Dagalo.

The city was targeted with drone attacks on Saturday.

The Sudanese army said that five civilians from one family, including two young girls, were killed in a drone strike carried out by the RSF in North Kordofan State in southern Sudan.

The overnight attack targeted the village of Awlad Al-Sharif in the Indraba area, the army said in a statement. Six other villagers were injured.

The military described the strike as part of what it called the RSF’s “pattern of atrocities against civilians and war crimes.”

Violent attacks

Although the RSF controls most of Darfur, it has been fighting the army fiercely for the city of Al Fasher, the region's historic capital.

It has besieged hundreds of thousands of civilians there for more than 500 days, forcing them to consume animal feed to survive.

UNICEF said earlier this week that more than 1,000 children had been killed or maimed by air, artillery, and ground attacks.

Yale Humanitarian Lab said on Friday that satellite imagery showed the force had constructed physical barriers, preventing people from leaving. Those who have managed to escape report violent attacks and robberies by RSF soldiers.

The Sudanese army has retaken control of central and eastern regions of Sudan, and has been setting up its first government since the start of the war, which held its first cabinet meeting earlier this week.

The vast Kordofan region that lies between the two forces' strongholds remains the site of fighting and attacks on small villages.

The civil war has plunged half of Sudan's population into hunger, devastated its economy, and created the world's one of the worst humanitarian crises.


