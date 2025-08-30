President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on August 30th, commemorating Victory Day, a defining moment in Turkish history.

Erdogan, in his Saturday message, described the day as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering faith, heroic spirit and collective struggle for freedom and independence.

“The Great Victory, won through the patriotism of our heroic army and the united will of our nation, broke the chains of captivity and paved the way for our independence,” Erdogan said.

Noting that Victory Day is not only a military victory but also a “resurrection” of the Turkish nation and its struggle for existence and its eternal independence.

Under the leadership of the Turkish Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the military campaign, which was part of the Great Offensive, launched on August 26, 1922, sealed Türkiye’s independence and finalised on September 18 that same year.

Historians emphasise that the triumph, commanded by Ataturk, proclaimed Türkiye’s resolve for self-rule and its enduring presence in Anatolia.