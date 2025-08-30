TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan honours Türkiye’s heroic past and unity on Victory Day
Turkish President Erdogan celebrates Victory Day in a message as a triumph of Türkiye’s independence and heroic struggle for freedom and national unity.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Ataturk Mausoleum on the event of August 30 Victory Day and Turkish Armed Forces Day. / AA
August 30, 2025

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message on August 30th, commemorating Victory Day, a defining moment in Turkish history.

Erdogan, in his Saturday message, described the day as a symbol of the nation’s unwavering faith, heroic spirit and collective struggle for freedom and independence.

“The Great Victory, won through the patriotism of our heroic army and the united will of our nation, broke the chains of captivity and paved the way for our independence,” Erdogan said.

Noting that Victory Day is not only a military victory but also a “resurrection” of the Turkish nation and its struggle for existence and its eternal independence.

Under the leadership of the Turkish Republic's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the military campaign, which was part of the Great Offensive, launched on August 26, 1922, sealed Türkiye’s independence and finalised on September 18 that same year.

Historians emphasise that the triumph, commanded by Ataturk, proclaimed Türkiye’s resolve for self-rule and its enduring presence in Anatolia.

Turkish nation ‘never compromises its independence’

President Erdogan stated that Victory Day has brought hope not only to the Turkish nation but also to all oppressed people under captivity.

"With this victory, the Turkish nation has once again declared to the entire world that this nation will never be subjugated, will never accept captivity, and will never compromise its independence," Erdogan stated.

He noted that the victory has become a powerful symbol of the ideal of independence for all nations striving for freedom from oppression.

The president emphasised that the duty of the nation is to carry the torch of independence into a stronger future with unity and solidarity.

"On this meaningful day, I remember with mercy our cherished martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, especially Ghazi Mustafa Kemal and his comrades-in-arms, and with gratitude our heroic veterans," he concluded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
