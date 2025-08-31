Eleven members from the Namibia Correctional Service, a police officer and two civilians were killed Saturday in a road accident in the south-central region.

One police officer and one correctional officer later died on Sunday due to their injuries in a Mariental hospital, according to Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security Minister Lucia Iipumbu, bringing the death toll to 16.



President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the tragedy occurred in a head-on collision on the B1 highway near Mariental, 268 kilometres from the nation’s capital of Windhoek.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia Correctional Service and the Namibian Police Force who are mourning their colleagues. “No words can truly capture the depth of this loss," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement.