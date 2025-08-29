BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Turkish Airlines plans to start flights to Bissau
This move signals Turkish Airlines' continued expansion of its operations in Africa.
Turkish Airlines has been expanding its operations across Africa in recent years. / TRT Balkan
August 29, 2025

Turkish Airlines is set to expand its West African network by adding flights to Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The airline's board of directors has approved plans to launch scheduled service to Bissau, subject to market conditions.

"Our Board of Directors has resolved to launch scheduled flights to Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, subject to available resources and market conditions," the airline said in a statement.

While details such as start date and frequency of flights are yet to be disclosed, this move would mark Turkish Airlines' 20th destination in Central and Western Africa. Currently, Turkish Airlines flies to a total of 62 cities in 41 African countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

The aviation market in Guinea-Bissau is presently limited, with only five carriers operating international services, mostly serving other destinations within Africa.

The latest move would further solidify Turkish Airlines’ presence in the region and provide new travel options for thousands of passengers.

In March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Sissoco Embalo held talks in Istanbul, where they discussed several issues, including boosting economic ties between the two countries.

Relations between Türkiye and African countries continue to grow rapidly in all sectors, including economy, diplomacy and security as well as education.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
