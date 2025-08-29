Turkish Airlines is set to expand its West African network by adding flights to Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The airline's board of directors has approved plans to launch scheduled service to Bissau, subject to market conditions.

"Our Board of Directors has resolved to launch scheduled flights to Bissau, the capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, subject to available resources and market conditions," the airline said in a statement.

While details such as start date and frequency of flights are yet to be disclosed, this move would mark Turkish Airlines' 20th destination in Central and Western Africa. Currently, Turkish Airlines flies to a total of 62 cities in 41 African countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

The aviation market in Guinea-Bissau is presently limited, with only five carriers operating international services, mostly serving other destinations within Africa.