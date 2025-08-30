Guinea will on Sunday start the campaign period for a constitutional referendum for a return to civilian rule after the military seized power in 2021.
The vote will be held on September 21.
The draft constitution does not make it clear whether interim leader General Mamady Doumbouya could stand as a candidate in the next presidential election.
But government officials and supporters have repeatedly called on Doumbouya to stand in the election.
A "transition charter" drawn up shortly after the coup had stipulated that none of its leaders, government members or heads of institutions would be able to run.
On Thursday the president of Guinea's national media regulatory authority, the HAC, declared that news outlets "must not give voice to political parties and organizations in conflict with the law, which are prohibited from operating".
Doing so would be "an offense", he warned.