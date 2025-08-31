Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israel wants to expand its genocidal policy in Gaza and that Ankara will continue working against this in coordination with Pakistan.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday in China’s Tianjin, Erdogan said that Türkiye stands in the same position as Pakistan against Israel's genocide, according to a Turkish Communications Directorate statement released on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"President Erdogan emphasised that Israel sought to expand its policy of genocide in Gaza, underlined that Türkiye stood on the same line with Pakistan against this genocide, and stated that the two countries would continue to work in coordination," read the statement.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

Solidarity