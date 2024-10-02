Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, has condemned the harassment of TRT journalists during a live broadcast in Tel Aviv.

Altun stressed that Israeli authorities and settlers are targeting reporters who expose the region’s turmoil.

"Journalists who tell the world about the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon are targeted not only by Israeli security forces but also by Israeli occupiers disguised as civilians," Altun said in a statement on X following the incident.

The incident involved the TRT reporter Mucahit Aydemir and cameraman Omar Awwad, who were disrupted by an Israeli man, seemingly a civilian, while covering missile damage in Tel Aviv.

Despite presenting press credentials, they were subjected to repeated harassment, with the individual urging them to “go do your job in Türkiye.”

Altun underscored that this was far from an isolated event, noting a pattern of obstruction aimed at silencing coverage of Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon. “Israeli forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who reveal the ongoing violence,” he said.

"To those who think they can hide the truth by trying to prevent journalists from reporting what is happening in the world: You will not succeed," said Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci of TRT while condemning the incident.

'Total madness'

The provocation took a troubling turn when Israeli police detained the TRT journalists, not the instigator, prompting Altun to describe the situation as “total madness.”

"The fact that the Israeli police detained the TRT employees and not the provocateur and launched an investigation once again showed that Israel is going through a total madness," Altun stressed.

The head of communications noted that this harassment was not an isolated incident, pointing out that Israeli security forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who expose Tel Aviv's ongoing violence in Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon.

He vowed that, despite efforts to hinder their work, Turkish journalists would continue to report on the reality of the conflict, ensuring the world remains informed of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.