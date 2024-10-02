TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns harassment of TRT journalists in Tel Aviv
TRT reporters would continue providing coverage from Gaza and Lebanon despite Israel’s relentless efforts to obstruct reporting the reality, said Türkiye’s head of communications.
Türkiye condemns harassment of TRT journalists in Tel Aviv
The individual pressured the media crew to stop the broadcast, telling them, "Go do your job in Türkiye." / Photo: TRT World
October 2, 2024

Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, has condemned the harassment of TRT journalists during a live broadcast in Tel Aviv.

Altun stressed that Israeli authorities and settlers are targeting reporters who expose the region’s turmoil.

"Journalists who tell the world about the massacres in Gaza and Lebanon are targeted not only by Israeli security forces but also by Israeli occupiers disguised as civilians," Altun said in a statement on X following the incident.

The incident involved the TRT reporter Mucahit Aydemir and cameraman Omar Awwad, who were disrupted by an Israeli man, seemingly a civilian, while covering missile damage in Tel Aviv.

Despite presenting press credentials, they were subjected to repeated harassment, with the individual urging them to “go do your job in Türkiye.”

Altun underscored that this was far from an isolated event, noting a pattern of obstruction aimed at silencing coverage of Israeli operations in Gaza and Lebanon. “Israeli forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who reveal the ongoing violence,” he said.

"To those who think they can hide the truth by trying to prevent journalists from reporting what is happening in the world: You will not succeed," said Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci of TRT while condemning the incident.

'Total madness'

The provocation took a troubling turn when Israeli police detained the TRT journalists, not the instigator, prompting Altun to describe the situation as “total madness.”

"The fact that the Israeli police detained the TRT employees and not the provocateur and launched an investigation once again showed that Israel is going through a total madness," Altun stressed.

The head of communications noted that this harassment was not an isolated incident, pointing out that Israeli security forces and civilians alike are targeting journalists who expose Tel Aviv's ongoing violence in Palestine's Gaza and Lebanon.

He vowed that, despite efforts to hinder their work, Turkish journalists would continue to report on the reality of the conflict, ensuring the world remains informed of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us