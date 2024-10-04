A court in South Africa on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old serial rapist to 42 life terms in prison after he was found guilty of several counts including rape, sexual assault, and kidnapping among others.

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi, commonly known as the “Benoni Serial Rapist,” was found guilty in November 2022 of 90 counts of rape, five of attempted rape, and eight counts of compelled rape where he forced children to commit sexual acts.

He was also found guilty of 43 counts of kidnapping and several counts of theft, pointing of a firearm and assault.

Phakathi appeared before the Pretoria high court which convened at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday in a jurisdiction where most of the offenses were committed.

Send clear message

Handing down the sentence, acting Judge Lesego Makolomakwe said the heavy sentence would send a clear message that crimes involving young, innocent and defenseless girls and women will not be tolerated.

Phakathi committed the heinous crimes around Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg between 2012 and 2021, when he was apprehended, according to a statement by the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Phakathi preyed on young schoolgirls and women in the Benoni area. His victims were aged 9 years to those in their 40’s.

He was shot in his leg in March 2021 as he tried to evade arrest. His leg has since been amputated.

