Monday, October 7, 2024

1447 GMT— Israel's military said air defences intercepted a missile fired from Yemen during the anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

"A surface-to-surface missile was fired from Yemen," where Iran-backed group have previously launched missiles towards Israel, the military said in a statement, with warning sirens audible in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

1326 GMT — Lebanese security official says Israel struck near Beirut airport

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike hit near the country's only airport in Beirut, close to Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the capital.

"Israel conducted an air strike near the airport," the official said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Lebanon's official National News Agency had earlier said Israel launched "a series of strikes targeting more than 30 towns and villages in the Tyre district," after earlier saying "series of strikes" hit other south Lebanon locations.

1250 GMT — About 135 projectiles fired by Hezbollah into Israel: army

Israel's military said that the Lebanon's Hezbollah had fired some 135 projectiles into Israel, as the country marked the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

"As of 17:00 (14:00 GMT Monday), approximately 135 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, as air raid sirens sounded frequently across northern Israel.

1148 GMT — Israel army conducts 'extensive' strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli army said its air force was launching extensive strikes across southern Lebanon claiming to targetHezbollah positions.

"The IAF (air force) is currently conducting extensive strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement.

Besides, two major hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs are unable to provide service after Israeli forces conducted overnight air strikes that severely damaged the facilities, a Lebanese medical source.

The source told Anadolu on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media that Saint Therese Hospital and Al Rassoul Al Azam Hospital are both rendered inoperable due to the Israeli air strikes.

Al Rassoul Al Azam is one of the largest hospitals in the Lebanese capital, the source added.

1058 GMT — Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: ministry

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was killed in confrontations between youths and Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report.

1058 GMT — South Lebanon official says Israeli strike kills 8 firefighters

An official in south Lebanon has said an Israeli strike in the region overnight killed eight firefighters.

"An Israeli strike overnight targeted a local firefighting centre in Baraasheet where 10 civil defence members were present. The bodies of eight of them have been retrieved until now", municipal official Reda Ashour said, bringing to 115 the number of rescuers killed in a year, according to an AFP tally.

1048 GMT — Germany renews call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed his country’s support for Israel, but also called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, to enable the release of hostages and aid deliveries.

Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Scholz once again condemned the October 7 attacks, expressed his sympathy with the Israeli victims, and underlined that Germany will continue supporting Israel's security.

“It is so obvious one year of war has brought unimaginable suffering for the Palestinian population in Gaza. The daily experience of violence and hunger is no basis on which good things can grow. People need hope and perspectives,” he continued.

The German chancellor underlined that only a negotiated two-state solution could bring long-lasting peace and security both for the Israelis and the Palestinians.

1019 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah says it attacked north of Israel's Haifa

Lebanese Hezbollah group attacked areas north of Israel's Haifa with a missile salvo, it said in a statement, in a second assault on Monday after the group had earlier rained rockets on the northern Israeli port city.

1006 GMT — Death toll from Israel's ongoing onslaught on Gaza tops 41,900

At least 39 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since Tel Aviv launched its genocidal war last year to 41,909, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 97,303 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 39 people and injured 137 others in four massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

0914 GMT — Israel kills 41,909 Palestinians in Gaza in a year

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 41,909 people have been killed in Israel's war since October 7, 2023.

The toll includes 39 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 97,303 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.

0908 GMT — Commander of Iran's Quds Force is 'in good health'

The top Commander of Iran's Quds Force Esmail Qaani is in "good health", the force's deputy commander Iraj Masjedi has said, after Iranian security sources told Reuters he had been out of contact since strikes on Beirut last week.

"He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some ask us to issue a statement... there is no need for this", Masjedi was quoted as saying by state media in reference to Qaani.

One of the officials said Qaani was in Beirut's southern suburbs, known as the Dahiyeh, during a strike last week that was reported to have targeted senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine.

The official said he was not meeting Safieddine.

0833 GMT — Israel deploys another army division for ground operation in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said it deployed a new division for its ongoing ground operation in southern Lebanon.

“Since the beginning of the war, the 91st Division has conducted a significant amount of offensive and defensive operations in order to degrade and strike the Hezbollah organization and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon, using ground and aerial strikes,” a military statement said.

In recent days, the Israeli army announced the deployment of its 98th and 36th divisions in southern Lebanon as part of its broader offensive there.

0825 GMT — Hamas fires barrage of rockets at Israel on Oct 7 anniversary

Hamas in Gaza fired four rockets into Israel on the anniversary of Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 last year.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack targeting Tel Aviv, Reuters news agency reported.

Additionally, the group stated that it attacked Israeli forces in various locations throughout Gaza.

The Israeli military reported three rockets were intercepted while a fourth landed in an open area.

There were no reports of casualties or damage from the rocket fire.

In response, Israel launched a series of artillery and air strikes overnight and into Monday to prevent what it described as an imminent attack.

0725 GMT — Israel army says deployed third troop division in Lebanon

The Israeli army announced that it has deployed a third troop division in Lebanon.

0708 GMT — Hezbollah says 'cancerous' Israel must be 'eliminated'

Hezbollah stated that the "cancerous" presence of Israel must be "eliminated."

0707 GMT — Belgium renews call for ceasefire on Middle East conflict anniversary

Belgium renewed its appeal for a ceasefire in the Middle East, marking the one-year anniversary of the ongoing conflict.

"Belgium is mobilising every day for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and peace negotiations leading to a two-state solution," said Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib on X.

Reflecting on the past year, Lahbib noted that "tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives" and emphasized the necessity of respecting international and humanitarian law in the region.

0619 GMT — Gaza faces devastation and displacement after year-long war

One year into a devastating Israeli war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians continue to be forcibly displaced across Gaza amid destruction, hunger, and fear.

The Israeli genocide has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine

The assault has caused massive destruction across the Palestinian enclave with the United Nations estimating the debris of destroyed buildings at over 42 million tons.

The UN estimates that over 163,000 buildings, or two-thirds of pre-war structures in Gaza, have been damaged or flattened in the Israeli war.

0451 GMT — Police in Germany use tear gas on protesters at pro-Palestine rally in Berlin

German police used tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district as they marked the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war.

Demonstrators gathered at Kottbusser Tor Square holding banners with slogans such as "Stop Arming Israel," "End the Genocide" and "Freedom for Gaza."

They also condemned police violence during pro-Palestine rallies over the past year.

Police halted the march near Kottbusser Damm and the Lenau Street intersection, preventing protesters from advancing to Herrmann Square. Clashes erupted, leading to a heavy-handed police response.

04:20 GMT —New wave of Israeli air strikes hit Beirut's southern suburb

Official Lebanese media has reported Israeli strikes on south Beirut shortly following an ultimatum by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the area, which has been repeatedly bombarded for several consecutive days.

"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National News Agency said.

03:47 GMT — One Israeli soldier killed in combat in northern Israel, military says

Israel's military said in a statement early on Monday that one soldier had been killed in combat on the Lebanese border and two soldiers were severely injured.

03:13 GMT — UN refugee chief calls for ceasefire, more humanitarian aid in Lebanon

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees called for a ceasefire in Lebanon and increased international humanitarian support during his visit to the capital Beirut.

After meeting displaced families in schools, Filippo Grandi said "what they need most is for air strikes to stop so they can return home safely. A ceasefire in Lebanon is desperately needed".

Grandi also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, discussing support for those affected by the conflict. The commissioner emphasised the overwhelming scale of needs and the urgent requirement for more support.

2:53 GMT — Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill 3 Palestinians, injure 11

Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed three Palestinians and injured 11 others, after its warplanes targeted a tent and a centre housing displaced persons as well as a home.

Gaza's civil defence agency said on Telegram that its teams "recovered three martyrs, including a girl and a woman, due to an Israeli strike on a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City".

"Our teams are searching for other missing people among the rubble of the destroyed house," it added.

02:36 GMT — Flight restrictions lifted in Iran

Flight restrictions have been lifted in Iran after ensuring safe conditions, state media reported, shortening the period of flight cancellations announced earlier by the Civil Aviation Organisation.

02:00 GMT — Hezbollah says it struck gatherings of Israeli soldiers in northern settlements

Lebanese group Hezbollah continued its bombardment of military sites and gatherings of soldiers in northern Israeli settlements using drones and rocket fire.

In a series of statements on Telegram, the group reported that its fighters launched an aerial attack with a squadron of drones on Unit 7200's maintenance and rehabilitation base south of Haifa, "hitting their targets directly".

Hezbollah also said its fighters shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Ma'alot Tarshiha "with a rocket barrage".