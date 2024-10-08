By Pauline Odhiambo

A closer inspection of Michael Adetula's art reveals cherished memories of a whimsical childhood filled with cowrie shells and palm trees.

But rather than paint these things separately, Adetula instead embeds them into the subjects’ skin, creating a unique texture that adds to the rich tapestry of his artistry.

“Some of those things on the bodies of my subjects are based on memories I shared with my grandpa,” the Nigerian artist tells TRT Afrika. “I always looked forward to visiting him during school holidays because he would draw palm trees for me, and also show me other beautiful things within our culture.”

Many of Adetula’s paintings have images of rectangular-shaped razor blades still widely used in many African communities.

Multiple images of the eponymous Afro comb also features prominently in Adetula’s art, a familiar marker in his childhood memories.

Preserving culture

“I never want to lose those memories, and so I paint them in my art because I want people to know the impact my grandfather had on my life, and how he loved art as well,” the mixed media artist says. “Above all, all my works are intended to preserve culture.”

Mixed media is a type of visual art that combines more than one medium or material, according to the Institute of Integrated Art. This can take many forms, but the three most common are collages, assemblage and sculptures.

Many mixed media artworks feature different materials such as paint, fabric, paper and found objects – Adetula makes use of acrylic and oil paints, pastels, pen and pencil to create his captivating pieces.

His painting titled ‘The Change We Need’ stresses the importance of unity among followers of different faiths.

“The important message here is that we are all humans beautifully and wonderfully made by one supreme God.”

‘Better tomorrow’

Adetula, who is also a model, MC and movie director, says many of his artworks tell stories based on different perspectives and worldviews.

His painting ‘Extraordinary Woman’ shows a female muse sporting an Afro hairstyle – her bespectacled gaze conveying a self-assured aura.

“There are women out there who are really doing great things for themselves and others, and I am ever-inspired to celebrate them in my paintings,” Adetula says of the already-sold artwork. “The mood of the woman in this painting may not be overtly bright but her demeanor shows how strong and determined she truly is.”

Another painting by the artist featuring a female muse is ‘Clarity amid Chaos’ which also features a bespectacled character. In this instance, the subject’s glasses appeared cracked but she is nonetheless reading through the perceived blur.

“It's a piece that explains hope for better tomorrow,” Adetula says of his painting. “The books that are neatly arranged in the background all have messages for the lady in the painting, encouraging her to develop herself in different aspects.”

‘Arewa’

Yet another painting by the artists titled ‘Arewa’ shows a stunning woman.

The combs, cowrie shells, palm tree and flowers that make up the artist’s signature style are shown prominently within the subject’s complexion.

“In the Yoruba language, ‘Arewa’ means beautiful woman. Growing up, the majority of my friends were women, and I also grew in a family of many women,” Adetula recalls.

“I believe every woman is beautiful and I’ve grown to appreciate their straightforward nature and their willingness to help, no matter how stubborn the person they are trying to help may be.”

His is painting ‘Solitude Mood’ reflects some of the challenges he faces as a budding artist and how he nonetheless manages to overcome them.

‘Do it better’

The painting shows a man in a seemingly pensive mood, holding a paint brush and looking lost in thought.

“Artists are human beings too and go through real life challenges just like everyone else. When we’re not busy painting in studio, we’re often thinking of the next work and how to do it better,” says the artist who is based in Nigeria’s Ondo City.

“A closer look at this painting shows several missed calls on his phone, and it’s not that he is ignoring those calls, he is just preoccupied with his own challenges.”

Adetula adds that artists are often exposed to many misconceptions concerning how they manage themselves.

Finding solutions

“When I did this painting, I was a bit down but I managed to lift myself out of that difficult period. Just like the man in the painting could paint through his challenges, I also managed to do the same,” he states.

And just like in his painting ‘Clarity amid Chaos,’ Solitude Mood also features images of books where the subjects can find solutions to the varying challenges they face.

“Artist should tell stories with their art but also provide solutions to societal problems as well,” Adetula tells TRT Afrika.

“In this painting the artist is holding a book about time management to help him overcome his challenges.”

His advice to aspiring artists?

“Believe in yourself and surround yourself with like-minded people who believe in you as well,” he concludes. “It is important to stay consistent through the challenges, and to also transform these challenges into beautiful art many people can relate to.”

