By Pauline Odhiambo

Matthew Eguavoen is an artist who values using his platform to draw attention to societal issues often ignored or underreported by mainstream media.

His artworks often address mental health, with some paintings revealing the near-tangible emotional states of their subjects, relatable to many art enthusiasts.

“Looking into the eyes of my subjects feels as if you are looking deep into their souls,” the contemporary artist tells TRT Afrika. “You can almost tell what that person is going through, or has experienced over time."

Contemporary art, according to Walker Art Center, refers to artworks made in present times by living artists. Such artworks often reflect complex issues shaping daily life in a rapidly changing world.

Many contemporary artists, including Eguavoen, offer critiques of social and institutional structures, raising difficult or thought-provoking questions without providing easy answers.

Gender-based violence

One of Eguavoen’s recent paintings, done in honor of Ugandan champion athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, highlights gender-based violence in Africa. Cheptegei was killed in September by a former partner who set her ablaze after dousing her in petrol.

“Gender-based violence is something that is not talked about enough. When I heard the news of Rebecca Cheptegei’s death, I referenced back to the Black Lives Matter movement where millions of people worldwide protested the killing of Black people in America,” Eguavoen says.

“But barely a week after Cheptegei was killed, I didn’t see any more news about her death, which goes to show how femicide is really undermined despite being so rampant in Africa and other parts of the world."

‘A Hand in the Kitchen’

Eguavoen is also passionate about challenging ingrained gender roles. His paintings, “A Hand in the Kitchen” and “I Stand Up When I Have To,” show how men and women in contemporary society increasingly embrace 'unconventional' roles.

“There are some places in the world where women are not expected to be anything more than housewives in the kitchen, and then there are other places where men have taken up domestic roles while women take on the office jobs,” the Lagos-based artist states.

The steely determination reflected in his subjects’ eyes appears to reinforce their resolve to embrace progressive attitudes.

“Some rules were invented to keep women ‘in their place’ but societal norms are gradually changing where more women are speaking up and creating new spaces for themselves where they are seen and heard,” says Eguavoen, who spoke to TRT Afrika while at the Black Rock Artists Residency in Senegal.

Several of Eguavoen’s paintings are referenced from social media where he often finds inspiration.

“When I started out, I was using references from Instagram but switched to taking photos with my own camera to avoid any copyright issues,” he explains. “Once I have my reference, I sketch it on canvas then I start thinking about the colours I want to use and the emotions I want the subjects to evoke."

‘Like family’

Choosing a colour scheme is often the most stressful part of his creative process. Each painting takes a maximum of two weeks to complete.

“I use oil paint for my subjects’ clothes as well as for the environment around the subject, and acrylic paint for the skin,” he adds.

His technique gives the subject’s skin a textured and realistic appearance.

Eguavoen's painting “More like Family,” done in bold red, is dedicated to an art enthusiast who has been instrumental in his evolution as an artist.

“This person has become like family to me because he is also an art lover who revealed to me some important lessons in navigating the art scene,” says the self-taught artist, who studied civil engineering at Port Harcourt University in Nigeria.

Firm standpoint

Another one of Eguavoen’s paintings titled ‘Self-Reflection in the Restroom’ is universally relatable.

The painting features a young person looking at their own reflection in a bathroom mirror.

“I am a strong believer in thinking for yourself and taking a firm standpoint because you have less chances of regretting your choices that way,” Eguavoen states.

It is this attitude that has helped Eguavoen in navigating the art world where he often deals with many art collectors and museums in showcasing his artworks.

“You find that artist who may have been working with galleries for five years straight can struggle in finding their truest artistic expression because important decision have for too long been made for them by galleries,” he explains. “This is why it is important to think and make decision for yourself because if you are unsure of what you want, society will decide for you.”

Regarding his future plans, Eguavoen says, “My goal is to create works that can remain relevant and stand the test of time.”

He concludes, “Human experience is not something that can cease to exist, it is a continuous process that will continue to inform art for generations to come."

