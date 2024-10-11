The military government of Niger has stripped nine associates of the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum of their Nigerien nationality.

Those affected include a former minister in the presidency, Rhissa Ag Boula, who is currently in exile in France.

The other eight individuals whose citizenship has been revoked also reside outside the country, according to local online media ActuNiger.

They have been "provisionally stripped of their Nigerien nationality for serious offences endangering national security," according to a decree signed on Thursday by the country's leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani.

The decree is "aimed at sanctioning individuals involved in acts of terrorism, treason, and intelligence with foreign powers," according to a government statement.

'Hostile acts'

The authorities are stepping up efforts "to protect the country's strategic interests and maintain public order," the statement added.

The persons targeted by the sanction are accused of committing or encouraging acts likely to "endanger Niger's strategic interests".

"These offences include collaboration with foreign powers, intelligence for hostile acts against the State, treason, and demoralisation of the national army."

Niger's military seized power in July 2023, deposing President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in custody since then.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.