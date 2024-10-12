AFRICA
Funerals begin for victims of South Africa mass shooting
The 18 victims were killed in two seperate shootings last month that occurred hours apart in the Eastern Cape province.
The motive for the attacks remain unknown and a manhunt is underway. Photo / Reuters
October 12, 2024

Funerals of some victims of last month's mass shooting in South Africa were held on Saturday as the authorities said more suspects had been positively identified.

The 18 victims were killed in two seperate shootings last month that occurred hours apart in the Eastern Cape province. The motive of the shootings remain unknown.

Four members of one family were on Saturday buried at their homestead in KwaBhala area, while a second funeral for 11 people was held in Lambasi town, public broadcaster SABC reports.

A family member was quoted as saying that the deceased had left a deep void.

'They were good'

"In our family they were very good, they were very much assistive,” Mkhuseli Mhatu said.

Eastern Cape provincial premier, Oscar Mabuyane, three more suspects had been identified and called on anyone with information on the killings to come forward.

The shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood, which is a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of Lusikisiki town.

The victims were 15 women and two men, police said. One other person later died in hospital.

Local media reported that the people were attending a family gathering at the time of the shooting.

