AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Seven people shot dead in South Africa home
An armed man in South Africa has shot dead seven people in their home at a town located 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg city.
Seven people shot dead in South Africa home
Four people survived the shooting including a one-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital. / Photo: Reuters
October 13, 2024

Seven people were gunned down southwest of Johannesburg before the alleged shooter turned the gun on himself, police said on Sunday, the latest in a string of mass shootings that have shocked South Africa.

Five family members, including a three-year-old boy, were killed at Mokokotlong, over 40 kilometres (24 miles) southwest of Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said. A neighbour and a family friend were also killed.

In a statement, the police said the shooting occurred after a man had gone to a local pub and, finding it closed, had an altercation with the pub owner, who then followed him home.

According to authorities the pub owner entered the home of the man and "opened fire at the family members" who had been gathered to celebrate a dowry ceremony.

Four people survived

"The suspect then drove back home... where he allegedly shot himself. He was rushed to the hospital but he died on arrival" police said.

Four people survived the shooting including a one-year-old boy who was rushed to hospital along with another person.

South Africa has one of the highest peacetime per capita homicide rates in the world.

Last month unknown gunmen shot dead seven members of the same family, including three children, near the country's east coast.

Murder cases

In another incident, 18 relatives were shot dead at a rural homestead in the country's Eastern Cape Province.

Nearly 6,200 people were murdered in the country between April and June, according to police figures released in August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us