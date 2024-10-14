AFRICA
South Africa celebrates 200 days of uninterrupted power supply
South Africa's Eskom says it has delivered uninterrupted power for 200 days, a milestone that has led to predictions of a 2% GDP growth.
It has been five years since there was an uniterrupted power supply for 206 days in South Africa, a milestone Eskom hopes to achieve on Occtober 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 14, 2024

South Africa's state-owned electricity provider, Eskom, says it has delivered uninterrupted power since March 2024.

This is a seen as a significant milestone in a country grappling with frequent power outages and loadshedding in recent years.

The company attributed the progress to the ongoing implementation of its Generation Operational Recovery Plan aimed at tackling the country's chronic electricity crisis.

The plan has not only reduced unplanned outages and improved the Energy Availability Factor (EAF), enhancing the reliability of its generation fleet, but it has also positively impacted the country's economic outlook, Eskom said in a statement.

The plan is projected to contribute to a potential 2% growth in the South African economy.

“We are days away from a further milestone that demonstrates the stability of our fleet, on Saturday 18 October 2024 we are on track to reach 206 days without loadshedding, a result we last delivered five years ago on 15 October 2019,” Dan Marokane, Eskom Group Chief Executive stated.

"In preparation for a competitive electricity market this is a significant milestone to ensure energy security and attracting investment to South Africa," he added.

Road to recovery

The company targets a 70% EAF by March 2025, which will not only ensure a stable energy supply but also reduce diesel expenditure.

To address the load shedding crisis, the Eskom Board, which took over in October 2022, conducted an independent investigation and consulted with power station management to create the Generation Recovery Plan.

"Eskom’s journey towards a stable and reliable power supply is well on track, and we remain focused on sustaining this progress for the benefit of all South Africans," its Board Chairperson, Mteto Nyati says.

The company said it is further diversifying its energy sources by launching 2000MW of clean energy projects as part of its push for a sustainable energy future.

