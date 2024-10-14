At least two people died in clashes with security forces at a protest against a Chinese mining firm in eastern Guinea, Guinea's press agency and a local official said on Monday.

Saturday's demonstration in Konkoi close to the Malian border also left four people injured, according to the Guinean Press Agency (AGP), while around 40 more were arrested.

Locals decided to protest against the gold-mining Chinese firm after it caused the "environmental degradation and the destruction of villagers' fields in full bloom", the AGP's local correspondent told AFP.

The protests then devolved into violence, with a man aged around 25 killed by a bullet to the chest while a child under the age of two choked on tear gas fired by the security forces, the correspondent said.

'Empty village'

A resident of the village who fled at the beginning of the clashes told AFP: "This regrettable situation was caused by the intervention of the defence and security forces, who used firearms and tear gas against the protesters."

Abou Diallo, deputy leader of a delegation from the neighbouring town of Dialakoro, confirmed the toll and lamented the situation.

"The village has become empty. Everyone has left. People have been traumatised by the violence of the officers who were supposed to restore order," he told AFP.

Many Chinese companies have begun operating mines in Guinea, which has large reserves of bauxite as well as iron ore and gold deposits.

Least developed

Despite its natural resources, the West African country – ruled by a military junta since a 2021 coup – remains one of the least developed in the world.

Demonstrations are often put down violently.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.