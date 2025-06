A blast has been reported at a crowded area near the police headquarters in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, with police fearing casualties.

The attack on Thursday was carried out by a suicide bomber and targeted a cafe, according security officials.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, although the Al-Shabaab militant group has recently carried out attacks in Mogadishu.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.