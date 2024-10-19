Nigeria's electricity grid experienced a 'system collapse' on Saturday morning that left many cities and towns across the nation in blackout.

Several electricity distribution companies have confirmed to customers of the latest grid's collapse, which is the third in a week, according to local media reports.

"“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid," Eko electricity distribution company said in a post on X social media.

Power connections in Africa's largest economy are always erratic, forcing businesses and households to run costly fuel generators.

Its electricity sector faces a myriad of problems, including a failing grid, gas shortages, high debt and vandalism.

The country has 12,500 megawatts of installed capacity, but produces only about a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians reliant on expensive diesel-powered generators.

In April, the government raised tariffs for wealthier consumers by 230%.

