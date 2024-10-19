BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria hit by widespread power outage after 'system collapse'
Power connections in Africa's largest economy are always erratic, forcing businesses and households to run costly fuel generators.
Nigeria hit by widespread power outage after 'system collapse'
Nigeria faces perennial power shortages. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2024

Nigeria's electricity grid experienced a 'system collapse' on Saturday morning that left many cities and towns across the nation in blackout.

Several electricity distribution companies have confirmed to customers of the latest grid's collapse, which is the third in a week, according to local media reports.

"“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid," Eko electricity distribution company said in a post on X social media.

Power connections in Africa's largest economy are always erratic, forcing businesses and households to run costly fuel generators.

Its electricity sector faces a myriad of problems, including a failing grid, gas shortages, high debt and vandalism.

The country has 12,500 megawatts of installed capacity, but produces only about a quarter of that, leaving many Nigerians reliant on expensive diesel-powered generators.

In April, the government raised tariffs for wealthier consumers by 230%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us