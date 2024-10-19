SPORTS
Garnacho, Hojlund score in Man Utd fightback win over Brentford
The win at Old Trafford is Manchester United's first victory in more than a month.
Rasmus Hojlund (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester.  / Photo: AFP
October 19, 2024

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as Manchester United bounced back after conceding a controversial goal to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday for their first victory in more than a month.

The win meant United climbed to 10th in the standings on 11 points after eight matches, and eased some of the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of media speculation. Brentford are 12th on 10 points.

United had 10 men on the pitch when Ethan Pinnock headed in Brentford's goal from a corner deep in first-half stoppage time after referee Sam Barrott instructed Matthijs de Ligt to go to the touchline to stem the bleeding from a gash on his head.

United came out of the break fired up and Garnacho latched onto a cross from Marcus Rashford to fire home from the left side of the six-yard box into the far corner in the 47th minute.

Hojlund put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion in the 62nd when Bruno Fernandes found him with a back-heel pass, and the Dane chipped the ball over goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

SOURCE:Reuters
