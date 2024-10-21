The World Health Organization has certified Egypt as malaria-free, marking the elimination of a disease that had been present in the country since ancient times.

The WHO grants certification to countries that have proven beyond reasonable doubt that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission by Anopheles mosquitoes has been interrupted for at least the previous three consecutive years.

The status has been granted to a total of 44 countries and one territory globally, the WHO said in a statement.

''The certification is a global recognition that Egypt has interrupted local malaria transmission for at least 3 years and can respond quickly and effectively to prevent the re-establishment of transmission inside Egypt should there be imported cases from other countries,'' WHO said on Sunday.

A country must also demonstrate the capacity to prevent the re-establishment of transmission.

Malaria burden

In January this year, Cabo Verde also achieved the status following years of sustained fight against the disease.

In Africa, about 250 million cases of the parasitic disease are recorded each year, including 600,000 deaths, according to the WHO. Children under five are the most vulnerable.

The malaria parasite mostly spreads to people via infected mosquitoes and can cause symptoms including fever, headaches and chills.

Earlier this year, several countries started vaccination campaigns against the disease.

Experts say in addition to vaccination, other tools like bed nets and insecticidal spraying are crucial.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.