Floods affect over one million people in South Sudan
Floods have affected more than one million people in South Sudan, the United Nations has said.
South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, is facing one of its worst floods in decades. / Photo: AP
October 21, 2024

More than one million people have been affected by floods in South Sudan following heavy rains, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The floods have displaced approximately 271,000 people, forcing them to seek refuge on higher ground across much of the country, it said in a weekend situation report,

OCHA noted that heavy rainfall and flooding have made 15 key humanitarian supply routes impassable, hindering aid delivery to the affected regions.

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, is facing one of its worst floods in decades, causing widespread devastation, displacement, and severe damage to infrastructure and livelihoods.

Critical humanitarian situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that 58 health facilities have been submerged across five counties, while nearly 90 others are inaccessible.

About 15 main roads, including routes to the capital Juba, where tertiary health services are located, have also been cut off.

The WHO added that the floods have worsened an already critical humanitarian situation in South Sudan, which currently hosts nearly 800,000 refugees and returnees fleeing armed conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

The UN health agency reported two suspected cholera cases in Renk County, located in the northern Upper Nile State, which hosts 60% of refugees and returnees.

State of vulnerability

Malaria cases are also rising, with over 120,000 cases and 31 suspected deaths recorded as of September 29.

The WHO also reported 55 snakebite incidents in the past five weeks.

"People are in a heightened state of vulnerability due to multiple shocks," said Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, WHO representative in South Sudan, adding that the organisation is working with the health ministry and other partners to ensure access to essential health care services.

SOURCE:AFP
