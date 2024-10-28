AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa: Six children died from pesticide poisoning, tests reveal
A toxicology analysis indicates six children from South Africa's Soweto township consumed snacks that were contaminated with a chemical compound found in pesticides.
South Africa: Six children died from pesticide poisoning, tests reveal
South African health officials are investigating the source of the pesticide compound that killed six children in Soweto/ Photo: Others
October 28, 2024

Six children who died in a South African township earlier this month had ingested a chemical compound used in pesticides, the country's health minister said on Monday, in a case that has prompted calls for tighter food safety controls.

Local media have reported that the children died after eating snacks bought from an informal cornershop in the Soweto township near Johannesburg.

"The cause of death is unequivocally organophosphate ... a group of substances, which are usually used in agriculture or as pesticides," Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told reporters as he announced the findings of a toxicology analysis.

Health officials are still waiting for the results of tests on swabs from informal township cornershops - known as spaza shops in South Africa - in Soweto as they try to establish where the organophosphate came from.

"Our theory, until we are proven otherwise, is that they (the shops) are using it as pesticides to kill rats ... It is also being sold to communities for killing rats," Motsoaledi said, adding that pesticide products containing organophosphate were not routinely m eant to be used in people's homes.

"Any poison you use to kill pests or whatever domestically is not supposed to kill human beings," he said. (Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us