Mozambique opposition files for vote recount
Podemos, the opposition party in Mozambique, has filed a petition for vote recount, claiming that the ruling party rigged the October 9 presidential election.
Venancio Mondlane claims he won the October 9, 2024 presidential election in Mozambique with over 53% of the vote. / Photo: Reuters
October 29, 2024

Mozambique's leading opposition party Podemos filed a lawsuit demanding a recount of the country's election results, which led to protests and violence after the ruling party was named the winner.

The suit, filed on Sunday, called on the country's Constitutional Court to give "a true judgement on who won the elections", according to the text of the document seen by AFP.

It demanded the court "repeat the overall counting" of votes, citing numerous alleged irregularities in the October 9 election.

Podemos representative Dinis Tivane told reporters the party had also delivered to the country's Electoral Commission numerous boxes of documents which the party said were evidence that it won the vote.

Electoral Commission: Frelimo candidate Chapo got 71%

The commission on Thursday announced the ruling Frelimo party's candidate Daniel Chapo as the winner with 71% of the vote and 195 out of 250 seats in parliament.

Podemos has published its own count, stating that its candidate Venancio Mondlane won with 53.3% and 138 seats.

Podemos in its court appeal demanded that polling stations hand over full details of how they tallied the voting numbers that they submitted to the commission.

It also demanded the court "determine exactly how many people voted" across the country in each of the elections – presidential, legislative and provincial – after foreign observers signalled irregularities.

'Irregularities'

EU officials have said they noted "irregularities during counting and unjustified alteration of election results at polling station and district level."

Protests by hundreds of opposition supporters erupted on Thursday, leading to clashes with riot police.

Frelimo has ruled since independence in 1975.

SOURCE:AFP
