By Sylvia Chebet

US singer and actor Solange Knowles recently shared her journey of navigating life with three interrelated health conditions.

The Grammy winner disclosed her diagnosis when showing support in a comment to musician Shaun Ross, who posted about suffering from the same condition.

“Sending you so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS, ” Knowles, the younger sister of superstar singer Beyonce, said on Instagram.

“I got diagnosed with POTS, Sjogrens and MCAS in 2018 and (I) really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity,” the 38-year-old added.

Health experts say there appears to be a connection among POTS, Sjögren’s Syndrome, and MCAS, with each involving an imbalance in the immune system and dysregulation of body functions.

Moment of connection and visibility

In her Instagram post, Knowles expressed gratitude for the spoonie community — a term used to describe the limited energy or “spoons” that those with chronic illnesses have for daily activities.

“The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty! Sending an abundance of love your way!”

Health experts reckon that in sharing her story, Knowles has created a moment of connection and visibility for many within the chronic illness community.

"Knowles’s public disclosure extends beyond personal healing, as it also addresses the stigma often associated with chronic illness," David Harris, the practice manager at The EDS Clinic, wrote on the clinic's website,

"By speaking openly about her health journey, Knowles is helping to normalise conversations around these conditions and reduce the shame often felt by those who struggle silently. "

What is PoTS?

According to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), “PoTS is a condition in which an excessively reduced volume of blood returns to the heart after an individual stands up from a lying position."

This causes lightheadedness or fainting, accompanied by a rapid increase in heartbeat of more than 30 beats per minute, or a heart rate that exceeds 120 beats per minute, within 10 minutes of rising.

Doctors say the dizziness or lightheadedness of POTS is relieved by lying down again.

According to media reports, Knowles had cancelled her headlining performance at the Afropunk festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, due to being diagnosed with an Autonomic Disorder.

PoTS can affect anyone but it mainly affects women between the ages of 15 to 50 years.

Experts say POTS often begins after a pregnancy, major surgery, trauma, or a viral illness, with some women reporting an increase in episodes right before their menstrual periods.

"It may make individuals unable to exercise because the activity brings on fainting spells or dizziness," Harris explains.

Treatment and management

The cause of the disorder remains unknown, but treatment is targeted at relieving low blood volume or regulating circulatory problems that may cause the disorder.

Harris advises that "simple interventions such as adding extra salt to the diet and attention to adequate fluid intake are often effective."

Knowles is most known for the songs “Cranes in the Sky”, “Losing You” and “Don’t Touch My Hair”.

The singer's 2016 album “A Seat at the Table” gained her the best R&B performance Grammy Award for “Cranes In The Sky”.