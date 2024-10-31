AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Six members of same family killed in Zambia mine accident
A copper mine caved in on eight miners, six among them from same family, in Zambia's Copperbelt province.
Six members of same family killed in Zambia mine accident
At least 18 miners have died in Zambia within the month of October 2024. Photo:  Others / Others
October 31, 2024

Six members of a Zambian family have died after a copper mine collapsed, burying them alive, north of the capital Lusaka on Wednesday morning, police said.

The six were among eight miners killed while illegally extracting ore from COP-5 dump site at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) in Chingola, a municipality of the Copperbelt province, north of Lusaka.

KCM is a Zambian subsidiary of global mining conglomer ate Vedanta Resources.

"While they were working, the earth collapsed on them and buried them alive in the early hours of the day. Those who managed to escape attempted to rescue their friends but they had died by the time they were retrieved," police commissioner for Copperbelt Peacewell Mweemba said in a statement, adding that one more body was yet to be retrieved.

This is the second major accident of similar nature the mineral rich southern African nation has recorded this month after another 10 died when a quarry collapsed on October 7. The incident happened in Mumbwa District, approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Lusaka.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us