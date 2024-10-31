AFRICA
Ghana Supreme Court overturns removal of four MPs
Ghana's Supreme Court has overturned parliament speaker's decision of declaring four parliamentary seats vacant after their holders decamped.
Ghana's constitution bars MPs from defecting from the party they were elected under to run for another party or as independents. / Photo: Getty Images
October 31, 2024

Ghana's Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a decision that had shut down parliament just months ahead of elections.

Last week, parliament speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant.

The move effectively halted all legislative activity less than two months before the country's general election, which is set to be a tight race against a backdrop of economic recovery following a severe financial crisis.

But on Wednesday, the country's Supreme Court overturned the move.

Beacon of political stability

"Given the irreparable harm that could be caused to the constituencies – comprising hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians... it is necessary for this court to address this dispute promptly," Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo said.

Ghana is a country in West Africa that is often seen as a beacon of political stability in a region prone to unrest.

The crisis was triggered by a standoff between President Nana Akufo-Addo's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), which gained a slim majority after the defection of four lawmakers.

What constitution says

Ghana's constitution bars MPs from defecting from the party they were elected under to run for another party or as independents.

The seats the speaker declared vacant included two from the NPP, one from the NDC, and one independent MP.

Ghana is due to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

SOURCE:AFP
