AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Botswana's ruling party loses parliamentary majority
Botswana's ruling party has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 58 years.
Botswana's ruling party loses parliamentary majority
Botswana has enjoyed stability and relative prosperity thanks to its diamond wealth and small population. / Photo: Reuters
November 1, 2024

Botswana's ruling BDP party lost its parliamentary majority in this week's election, the private Mmegi newspaper and state radio reported on Friday, citing results from over half the constituencies.

Analysts had said the election would be competitive, although they thought a divided opposition would give the advantage to President Mokgweetsi Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The BDP has ruled Southern African country of 2.3 million people since its independence from Britain in 1966.

Masisi is scheduled to hold a briefing around 0600 GMT.

Stability

Mmegi said based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies up for grabs that opposition parties had won more than half the seats in parliament.

State radio had the same tally. It said out of the 36 constituencies so far the BDP had only won one. An opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), had won 23.

A party needs to win 31 constituencies to get a majority in this election.

Botswana has enjoyed stability and relative prosperity thanks to its diamond wealth and small population, which gets free healthcare and education.

Downturn in the diamond market

It is the world's top producer by value of the gem.

But a downturn in the diamond market has put a squeeze on revenues in the last few years, and the country has struggled to diversify its economy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us