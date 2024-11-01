Botswana's ruling BDP party lost its parliamentary majority in this week's election, the private Mmegi newspaper and state radio reported on Friday, citing results from over half the constituencies.

Analysts had said the election would be competitive, although they thought a divided opposition would give the advantage to President Mokgweetsi Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The BDP has ruled Southern African country of 2.3 million people since its independence from Britain in 1966.

Masisi is scheduled to hold a briefing around 0600 GMT.

Stability

Mmegi said based on results from 36 of the 61 constituencies up for grabs that opposition parties had won more than half the seats in parliament.

State radio had the same tally. It said out of the 36 constituencies so far the BDP had only won one. An opposition coalition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), had won 23.

A party needs to win 31 constituencies to get a majority in this election.

Botswana has enjoyed stability and relative prosperity thanks to its diamond wealth and small population, which gets free healthcare and education.

Downturn in the diamond market

It is the world's top producer by value of the gem.

But a downturn in the diamond market has put a squeeze on revenues in the last few years, and the country has struggled to diversify its economy.

