AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Chad threatens to withdraw from multinational security force
The government of Chad has threatened to withdraw multinational security force following deadly attacks on its soldiers recently.
Chad threatens to withdraw from multinational security force
The Lake Chad region has been repeatedly attacked by insurgencies, including by militants in West Africa and Boko Haram. / Photo: AA  / Others
November 4, 2024

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby has threatened to withdraw the Central African country from a multinational security force, which he said had failed in its task of tackling insurgent groups in the Lake Chad region.

Deby made the statement on Sunday during a visit to the region, which sits in part of western Chad and also Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon. Around 40 Chadian soldiers were killed in an attack there by suspected Boko Haram militants in late October.

Announcing the launch of an operation against the attackers, Deby said he was considering withdrawing from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), made up of troops from the countries bordering Lake Chad.

The joint force's work has been complicated by divisions and a lack of cooperation, but the withdrawal of Chad would represent a major blow as its armed forces are among the most respected in the region.

'Lack of joint efforts'

Deby cited "the lack of joint efforts against the common enemy, which is unfortunately always observed on the ground. This force – created with the aim of pooling efforts and intelligence – seems to be in a slump."

The Lake Chad region has been repeatedly attacked by insurgencies, including by militants in West Africa and Boko Haram, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009 and spread to the west of Chad.

There was no immediate comment from Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us