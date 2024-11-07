WORLD
3 MIN READ
US will have peaceful transition of power on January 20: Biden
Biden also says he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that.
US will have peaceful transition of power on January 20: Biden
With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count. / Photo: AP 
November 7, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said there will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20, after Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election, and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

Biden also said on Thursday he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that, but acknowledged the pain felt by many of his fellow Democrats.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count.

"That's the responsibility we have to the American people," he said. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."

'It's a difficult time'

"I know for some people, it's a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," he said in remarks in the Rose Garden.

"I know it's a difficult time. You're hurting. I hear you and I see you, but don't forget, don't forget all that we accomplished. It's been a historic presidency, not because I'm president, because what we've done, what you've done, a presidency for all Americans," he added.

Trump claimed a blowout victory against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris following the Nov. 5 polls, far surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

He also became the first Republican nominee to win the popular vote in two decades.

The president-elect currently holds 295 delegates to Harris' 226.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us