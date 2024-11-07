US President Joe Biden has said there will be a peaceful transition of power on January 20, after Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election, and urged Americans to "bring down" the temperature.

Biden also said on Thursday he spoke with Trump to assure him that he has directed his staff to do just that, but acknowledged the pain felt by many of his fellow Democrats.

"You can't love your country only when you win. You can't love your neighbour only when you agree. Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature," he said in a Rose Garden address.

"I also hope we can lay to rest a question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair and it is transparent. It can be trusted, win or lose."

With 74 days left in his term, Biden pledged to make each day count.

"That's the responsibility we have to the American people," he said. "Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable."

'It's a difficult time'

"I know for some people, it's a time for victory, to state the obvious. For others, it's a time of loss. Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other. We accept the choice the country made," he said in remarks in the Rose Garden.

"I know it's a difficult time. You're hurting. I hear you and I see you, but don't forget, don't forget all that we accomplished. It's been a historic presidency, not because I'm president, because what we've done, what you've done, a presidency for all Americans," he added.

Trump claimed a blowout victory against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris following the Nov. 5 polls, far surpassing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

He also became the first Republican nominee to win the popular vote in two decades.

The president-elect currently holds 295 delegates to Harris' 226.