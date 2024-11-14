By Brian Okoth

Botswana and Zambia have separately lifted travel restrictions on South Africa's opposition politician Julius Malema, who is also the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF).

Botswana was the first to lift the travel restriction against Malema on November 7, a day to the swearing-in of the country's sixth President Duma Boko.

In a gazette notice, President Boko also lifted the travel bans imposed on former long-serving EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu of South Africa.

The 41-year-old Shivambu decamped to former President Jacob Zuma's party uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) in mid-August, and has since been appointed the secretary-general of MK party.

'Inciting' remarks

Also struck off Botswana's persona non grata list, is South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe, who is the sister of South Africa's First Lady Tshepo Motsepe, and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

In 2011, Malema was banned from setting foot in Botswana after he made what was described as "inciting" remarks against the country's then-President Ian Khama.

Malema was the president of the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League at the time, when he called for the removal of then-President Khama, who he alleged was championing Western powers' interests.

Malema also threatened to unite Botswana's opposition to unseat Khama.

Malema attends Botswana president's swearing-in

Shivambu, who was ANC's Youth League spokesperson in 2011, had also supported leadership change calls in Botswana, leading to his indefinite blocking from entering Botswana.

In April 2019, businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe was banned from entering Botswana over allegations of interfering in the country's internal politics.

The then-President Mokgweetsi Masisi had alleged that Radebe was conspiring with former President Khama to unseat Masisi, allegations the businesswoman strongly rejected.

After being removed from the blacklist recently, 43-year-old Malema was among the guests who attended President Boko's inauguration in Botswana's capital Gaborone on November 8.

'Indiscipline'

Malema and Shivambu, who were ANC hardliners, founded EFF in July 2013 after their expulsion from ANC over what the party termed "indiscipline" and interfering in Botswana's internal affairs.

Not far from Botswana, Zambia has also lifted a persona non grata status on Malema.

The EFF party said in a statement on November 10th that the administration of Zambia's former President Edgar Lungu imposed a travel ban on Malema in 2017 for "standing in solidarity with" President Hakainde Hichilema, who was Zambia's opposition leader at the time.

EFF welcomed President Hichilema's decision to "lift the seven-year travel ban" on its leader Malema, saying the party was committed to "building a united and progressive Africa."

Right to refuse entry

South African nationals do not require visa to enter Zambia or Botswana.

However, each of the two nations reserves the right to refuse entry for any foreigner it deems to be persona non grata.

Malema is a firebrand politician who does not shy away from speaking his mind, an attribute that has occasionally landed him in trouble, including costing him his close political allies, and some say, even votes.

EFF, which was the third-largest party in South Africa's parliament, slipped to fourth after May 2024 elections. It is now behind ANC, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and Zuma's MK party.

