South Africa announced its final election results Sunday, with the African National Congress (ANC) getting just 159 seats in the National Assembly out of 400.

This confirms that no party won a majority, and unprecedented coalition talks will be used to find a way forward for Africa’s most advanced economy.

''What this election has made happen is that people in South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs,'' said Ramaphosa at the announcement ceremony.

The African National Congress party had already lost its 30-year majority after more than 99% of votes were counted by Saturday and showed it couldn’t surpass 50%.

Less than expected votes

The ANC received around 40% of the votes in last week’s election in the final count, the largest share.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that the results were a strong message from the South African people on how they have rated his government.

''This election has reaffirmed that building a South Africa for all remains our country's defining mission. As leaders of political parties, we have heard the voices of our people, and we must respect their wishes,'' Ramaphosa added.

Without a majority, it will need to agree to a coalition with another party or parties for the first time to govern South Africa and reelect President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

What next?

South Africa’s national elections decide how many seats each party gets in Parliament, and lawmakers elect the president later.

The ANC said earlier Sunday that it was starting its negotiations with all major parties in an attempt to form South Africa’s first national coalition government.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party was open to all negotiations, even with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, which has led the chorus of criticism of the ANC for years but is viewed by many analysts as the most stable coalition option for South Africa.

