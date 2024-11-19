AFRICA
Senegal intercepts nearly 1,000 migrants in one month
Senegalese authorities have announced that they intercepted nearly 1,000 illegal migrants in the last one month.
At least 39 people died in mid-September 2024 when a boat carrying migrants sank off Senegal's western port town of Mbour. / Photo: AA / Others
November 19, 2024

Senegal's navy has intercepted nearly 1,000 would-be illegal migrants departing from the coast of the West African county in the last month, according to posts on its social media account.

The navy said on Tuesday in a post on X that a patrol vessel had picked up a large canoe carrying 119 people off the western village of Djiffer a day earlier.

The operation brings the total number of migrants intercepted in the last month to 918, according to social media posts from the navy following five separate interventions.

Three of the operations involved boats which departed from the Saloum delta – a network of channels, islands and mangrove swamps inscribed on UNESCO's list of World Heritage.

Main departure points

Senegal's coasts are one of the main departure points for scores of migrants hoping to reach Europe every year, many heading for the Spanish Canary Islands.

Thousands have died or disappeared in recent years on the perilous Atlantic crossing, often travelling in overloaded or unseaworthy boats.

At least 39 people died in mid-September when a boat carrying migrants sank off the western port town of Mbour.

Following the tragedy, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye vowed to "relentlessly track down" migrant traffickers and called on young people to stay in the West African country.

In October, the European Union announced a 30-million-euro ($32.6-million) package to strengthen the Senegalese authorities' capacity to aid migrants at risk and fight migrant smuggling and human trafficking.

SOURCE:AFP
