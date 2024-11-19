Botswana's new President Duma Boko has said his government will put up a spirited fight against corruption, with all those cited culpable to be sternly brought to book.

"We must protect public resources at all costs for the benefit of the Botswana people," Boko said in his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the diamond rich nation's parliament in Gaborone, the capital.

Boko, 54, a lawyer, won October's election on the Umbrella for Democratic Change party ticket, defeating former President Mokgweetsi Masisi and ending the 58 year rule of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

He recently concluded the swearing-in of 18 cabinet ministers, with Vice-President Ndaba Gaolathe also being allotted the role of finance minister.

'Dynamic and trustworthy civil service'

Boko warned that he would not tolerate lethargy in his administration, making a clarion call for collaboration to see to it that the first 100 days of his presidency sets the tone for vigorous public service delivery for a prosperous Botswana.

"I pledge a dynamic and trustworthy civil service that will deliver economic and social transformation for a prosperous Botswana. The only movement we should see after the first 100 days of my presidency is advancement, we will not regress; we will not disappear for a few years only to return to seek re-election," Boko said.

He said his government will establish a project development fund, targeting energy, logistics and digital infrastructure, especially for sectors such as health.

Boko added that his nation was also open for business, with economic diversification to be pursued way from dependence on precious diamond mining.

