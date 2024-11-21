Mali's junta on Thursday named military officer General Abdoulaye Maiga as the new prime minister, after sacking civilian premier Choguel Kokalla Maiga a day earlier following his criticism of the military leaders.

"Major General Abdoulaye Maiga is appointed prime minister," said a decree issued by junta chief General Assimi Goita and read out by the secretary general of the presidency on state television station ORTM.

