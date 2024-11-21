Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension, the Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Spaniard Guardiola's decision means he will spend more than a decade at the club he joined in 2016 and has led to 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

"Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a statement.

"His hunger for improvement and success remains insatiable and the direct beneficiaries of that will continue to be our players and coaching staff, the culture of our club, and the English game at large."

The 53-year-old Guardiola's current deal was due to expire at the end of this season.

