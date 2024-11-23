TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hails ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant as 'courageous'
Turkish President says that the implementation of this courageous decision will restore global confidence in the international system.
Erdogan calls on the Islamic world to overcome internal divisions and adopt a united stance, urging nations to act together in defence of Palestinian rights. / Photo: AA
November 23, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his support for the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, calling it a "courageous step".

"In order to restore humanity's confidence in the international system, we consider it important that all countries that are parties to the agreement implement this courageous decision", the Turkish President said at the 4th International NGO Fair on Saturday.

Erdogan accused international organisations and the media of turning a blind eye to crimes against humanity in Palestine, Lebanon, and other regions.

He criticised countries that claim to champion democracy and human rights for supporting Israel instead of working to stop massacres and genocide.

"The blood of Palestinians stains not only their killers but also those who remain silent," Erdogan said, expressing his frustration with global inaction.

Erdogan also called on the Islamic world to overcome internal divisions and adopt a united stance, urging nations to act together in defence of Palestinian rights.

"As the Islamic world, we should put aside our differences of opinion and take a common stance and act united," he remarked, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to protecting Jerusalem under an international security framework.

"Türkiye maintains its firm stance"

Erdogan highlighted the challenges Türkiye faces, including smear campaigns and pressure from pro-Israel lobbies. Despite this, he affirmed that Türkiye has maintained its firm stance.

"Despite all the campaigns against us, all the pressure from the Zionist lobby and supporters of Israel, our stance has not shifted in any manner,” he stated.

Addressing the ongoing violence in Gaza, Erdogan noted that Israeli strikes have killed 120 Palestinians and injured 205 others in the last two days alone.

He accused the "privileged actors of the international system" of destabilising regions, particularly the Islamic world, for their own benefit.

In a forward-looking appeal, Erdogan stressed the need for collective responsibility to ensure a better future. "If we want to leave a safer, more just, and compassionate world for our children and youth, we must all take responsibility," he stated.

