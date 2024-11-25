SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Salah says he's 'more out than in' on Liverpool future
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has said his future is more "out than in" at the English club.
Salah says he's 'more out than in' on Liverpool future
A football source said contact between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah's agent was ongoing and had been positive. / Photo: AFP
November 25, 2024

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah says he is "more out than in" at the Premier League leaders with still no offer of a new contract on the table.

The Egypt striker, whose deal expires at the end of the season, scored twice as Liverpool came back to beat Southampton 3-2 away on Sunday to open up an eight-point gap at the top of the standings.

Not such good news, however, for the Liverpool fans who sang Salah's name at St Mary's were his post-match comments.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay at the club. I'm probably more out than in," Salah, who has scored 10 Premier League goals and made six assists this season, told reporters.

'Not in my hands'

Salah, who stopped to address reporters before boarding the Liverpool team coach, said he was disappointed by the situation.

"I love the fans and the fans love me but it's not in my hands. Let's wait and see," he said.

A football source said contact between Liverpool and Salah's agent was ongoing and had been positive.

Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 and has become a cult hero at the Anfield club for whom he has scored 165 goals in 262 Premier League appearances.

'Very professional'

The way he has begun this season suggests the 32-year-old is still very much at the peak of his powers.

"I'm very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I'm just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible," Salah said.

"I'm just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us