Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman have signed 10 agreements between the two countries during the sultan's historic first visit to Türkiye.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman was signed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock, fisheries and water.

Ankara aims to increase its trade volume with Oman initially to $5 billion, reflecting their current potential, Erdogan added, pointing to developing economic ties between Türkiye and the Gulf state.

“Starting in 2025, with the start of liquefied gas supplies from Oman, we will enter a new phase in our energy cooperation,” he added.

US president’s new push for Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President also mentioned that the US president’s new push for Gaza ceasefire comes belatedly but is still important.

“President (Joe) Biden's announcement of a new initiative for a ceasefire in Gaza is a step that is long overdue but nonetheless an important one,” Erdogan said.

Regional and global peace cannot be achieved unless an urgent, just, lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza, said Erdogan, speaking the day after a ceasefire started between Lebanon and Israel after months of cross-border fighting.

Hailing Türkiye's stance on int'l issues

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said hailed the nation’s stance on international issues facing the region.

“Oman would like to express our support for Türkiye's stance on international issues concerning our region,” Haitham said.

Stating that everyone’s common desire is establish a secure environment in the region, Haitham called for working together to strengthen cooperation in the region.

He also urged continued cooperation to bring a two-state solution to life in Palestine, underlining the need for the establishment of justice and peace for all.

Bilateral ties

Expressing his gratitude over the constructive dialogue between the two countries, Sultan Haitham described Türkiye as “brother country.”

“I would like to express that I am very pleased with the constructive dialogue and discussions that have taken place between us,” he said.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between Türkiye and Oman, he added: "Our goal is to further strengthen these relations in all areas. We are committed to increasing our cooperation with the aim of achieving greater progress and making further strides for the benefit of both countries."

He underlined that significant efforts would be made in this regard, pointing out that Turkish companies have already contributed to his country's development and major infrastructure projects.

Expressing full confidence in the Turkish economy, he said: "By combining the economies of both countries, we can create a much stronger entity."

He said close contact between Omani and Turkish officials has been established, with instructions given to increase relations in key sectors, adding that a joint investment fund has also been set up.

Pointing to cooperation opportunities in sectors such as energy, defence, education, industry, and food production, he said there is a desire to further enhance cultural cooperation and bilateral dialogue.

