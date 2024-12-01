Tanzania's opposition ACT Wazalendo party said that the country's security forces had on Sunday "kidnapped" the head of the party youth wing.

The alleged abduction of Abdul Nondo came days after the governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party won a landslide in local elections that some opposition groups said were rigged.

ACT Wazalendo said Nondo was seized at a bus station outside Dar es Salaam while returning from Kigoma in eastern Tanzania following the local polls on Wednesday.

During the campaign, he accused the police and immigration services of staging illegal arrests by claiming targets were not Tanzanian citizens.

'Kidnapped by three people'

"Nondo was kidnapped by three people whom we believe are police officers or some other security agents who were waiting for him outside the bus terminal," Mbarala Maharagande, the party's deputy secretary for human rights and civic representation, told reporters.

Police said in a statement that Nondo "was forcibly apprehended and taken away by individuals using a white Land Cruiser," adding that an investigation was opened.

The case echoed the abduction and killing in September of Ali Mohamed Kibao, a leader of Chadema, the main opposition party, which said he was found dead after being beaten and doused with acid.

The local polls were the first electoral test for President Samia Suluhu Hassan since she took office after the sudden death of her predecessor John Magufuli in 2021.

'Renewed repression'

She was initially feted for easing restrictions that Magufuli had imposed on the opposition and the media in the country of around 67 million people.

But rights groups and Western governments have criticised what they see as renewed repression, with the arrests of Chadema politicians as well as abductions and murders of opposition figures.

