Kenya's police chief has denied media reports that more than a dozen Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti have resigned over unpaid wages for the past three months.

Citizen TV, a leading Kenyan media outlet which spoke to some of the officers on the ground, reported that those affected are still serving as they await a formal response to their resignations.

The officers claimed that delays in receiving their promised salaries had pushed them to take this step.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, however, denied the allegations, stating that all officers had been paid in full.

“The officers on the ground are doing quite well,” Kanja said in a statement, while commending the team for their commitment to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Terms of engagement

Also speaking to reporters, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo clarified that the responsibility for paying the officers lies with the United Nations, not Kenya.

"The Kenyan team is part of the United Nations multi-support team in Haiti and its term of engagement is well defined on who is paying for that support, and it is the United Nations," Omollo said.

The mission, launched to address escalating gang violence and restore order in Haiti, involves 400 Kenyan officers who have been working alongside local law enforcement.

Financial constraints, including delayed bonuses of $1,500 per month, have reportedly strained morale.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.