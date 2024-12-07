Post-election protests in Mozambique paralysed two power plants on Saturday, the national utility said as unrest rocks the southern Africa nation.

The ruling Frelimo party, in power since 1975, was declared winner of the October 9 polls but the results were denounced as fraudulent by the opposition.

"As part of protests taking place throughout the country, a group of demonstrators went to the Ressano Garcia and Gigawatt thermoelectric plants, demanding a total shutdown of energy production," Electricidade de Mocambique said.

"Fearing unforeseeable repercussions," the firm said the plants near the border with South Africa were "forced to halt energy production," as protests ramped up following the disputed election.

Traffic disrupted

Traffic in the area around the plants was disrupted according to videos posted on social networks that AFP was not able to verify.

When contacted, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) did not respond.

Mozambique's Constitutional Council is due to confirm the election results at least two weeks ahead of the January inauguration ceremony.

Supporters of opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, who came in second behind Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, have taken to the streets after Mondlane contested the official count.

The electoral commission maintains Chapo - seeking to succeed party colleague Filipe Nyusi, received nearly 71 percent of the vote, to 20 for Mondlane, leader of the small Podemos party.

But Mondlane contends a separate count found he received 53 percent of the vote, with Chapo only taking 36 percent.

Election 'irregularities'

International observers say the election was marked by a number of irregularities.

At least 90 people have been killed in the southern African nation since October 21 amid clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces, civil society group Plataforma Decide said Friday.

The latest unrest came as Mondlane said in a Facebook post that there had been "another failed attempt to assassinate me" a month after he claiming a first attempt on his life.

Mondlane, a former radio host, sought refuge in South Africa after challenging the poll results and his current whereabouts are unknown.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.