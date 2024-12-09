In a historic victory, John Dumelo, a renowned Ghanaian actor and politician, has secured a seat in parliament, representing the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

"We made history with 13,000 gap. Thank you, Ayawaso West!!!!" John wrote on Instagram.

Dumelo, who ran on the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emerged victorious in the 2024 Ghana general elections, held on Saturday, with 40,561 votes.

Dumelo's win marks a significant milestone, as he defeated incumbent Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 27,377 votes.

This triumph is especially memorable for Dumelo, who narrowly lost to Alhassan in the 2020 elections.

This win is not only a personal achievement for Dumelo but also a significant milestone for the NDC party, as he becomes the first NDC candidate to win a seat in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in 24 years.

John Dumelo, a celebrated actor, has won several awards throughout his career, primarily in the Ghanaian movie industry.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.