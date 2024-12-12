AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Motorbike terrorists kill Niger soldiers near Burkina border
The military has said at least 26 attackers had been "neutralised" and denied claims of a higher military death toll.
Niger's militray has for years been battling insurgent groups operating in parts of the country. / Photo: AFP
December 12, 2024

Ten soldiers were killed and another seven wounded in a "terrorist attack" in western Niger near the border with Burkina Faso, the army said in its operational bulletin on Wednesday.

As well as Tuesday's attack in the village of Petel Kole, social media was awash with claims that another savage assault had taken place in Chatoumane, in the same western region, but the military government denied those "unfounded claims".

"The Petel Kole detail was the target of a terrorist attack yesterday afternoon. A horde of hundreds of criminals on motorcycles tried to take control of the position," the army said.

It said at least 26 attackers had been "neutralised".

'Brainwashing campaign'

Niger's joint chiefs of staff denied claims that the military death toll was higher, telling state TV: "It is clear this is a brainwashing campaign by adversaries of the Nigerien people to sap our troops' morale and sow divisions."

Niger has been under military rule since July 2023.

Like fellow Sahel neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, it has been hit by years of violence by terrorist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the DAESH group.

SOURCE:AFP
