By Edward Qorro

Freedom is the essence of the Serengeti, a seemingly limitless expanse of sky and earth where nature roams unbound and the mind takes wing.

Here, soaking in the majesty of the East African wilderness from a gliding hot air balloon, young Ngais Karero had an epiphany.

From a journalism graduate whose career in the newsroom was taking off, she decided to change course and become Tanzania's first woman hot air balloon pilot.

A decade on, the dream is closer to reality.

"I had the opportunity to fly with Capt. Mohammed Masudi, the first Tanzanian hot air balloon pilot, during my vacation 10 years ago. Observing the ground operations and everything around the flight, I realised this was exactly what I wanted to do," Karero, who is from the Maasai tribe, recounts to TRT Afrika.

Broadcasting to flying

Before taking to the skies, Karero was a radio presenter working for Orkonerei Radio Service, popularly known as ORS community radio in Tanzania's Manyara region.

Her journey since that balloon flight over the Serengeti National Park, located in northern Tanzania and the hub of the Great Migration, has been about learning and adapting to a way of life far removed from what she had trained for as a student of journalism and broadcasting in Arusha.

"I just found another passion and am pressing harder to accomplish it," she says.

Since making the career switch, Karero has worked with various balloon companies, all operating at the Serengeti National Park.

Becoming a hot air balloon pilot requires rigorous training in various areas, including emergency procedures, safety protocols, meteorology, communication, air laws, flight principles, and the technical aspects of balloon operation.

The job also demands physical fitness, focus, and calm under pressure.

The rewards are worth the effort. Commercial hot-air ballooning can be lucrative for anyone who is up to it.

"Yes, it can be quite rewarding, especially in a tourism-driven country like Tanzania. Ballooning offers a unique experience, and the demand for such adventures is consistently high among tourists," Karero tells TRT Afrika.

She works as a private pilot, aiming to clock the stipulated hours for a commercial licence. With 300 hours of flying experience, one can even become an instructor pilot.

Training in Türkiye

As Karero will testify, becoming a hot air balloon pilot is a long haul.

She had to spend time at the corner office before even getting started on piloting a balloon.

"I was the human resources and operations manager at Nyssa Balloon Safaris. My company entrusted me with significant responsibilities in balloon operations and supported my journey by sending me to Türkiye to fulfil my dream of becoming a balloon pilot," she recalls.

Karero is currently in the Cappadocia region undergoing advanced training, focusing on technical skills, safety, navigation, and other critical areas.

"As one of the company's senior staff members, they recognised my potential and provided this opportunity to help me advance my career in the best hot-air ballooning environment," says Karero.

She expects to finish her training early next year and become a pilot in command.

"I am grateful to the Turkish government for the facilities offered through the directorate general of civil aviation. These developments in the aviation industry align with the vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has played the pivotal role in fostering such partnerships," she says.

Charting new territory

As she approaches the milestone of becoming the first female balloon pilot in Tanzania, Karero looks back with pride at how she has broken barriers and redefined the possibilities for women in aviation.

"I hope it inspires others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams," she tells TRT Afrika.

What keeps Karero grounded and motivated is her faith in God, a love of flying, hard work, and the unwavering support of her family and community.

"Flying a balloon is an extraordinary experience — serene yet thrilling. Watching the sunrise over the plains, witnessing the Great Migration, and sharing those moments with travellers from around the world is truly fulfilling," she says.

Also, floating above the landscape with the wind as her guide brings a sense of peace and freedom that she always craved.

"Every flight is a new adventure, offering breathtaking views and unforgettable moments," she says.

