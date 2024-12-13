TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to mediate between Sudan, UAE - Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses Ankara’s desire to ensure peace in Sudan and to prevent it from becoming area of foreign intervention.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Sudanese Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) meet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on May 06, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 13, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, on Friday discussed bilateral relations, along with regional and global issues.

In a phone call, Erdogan mentioned how this week the Ankara Declaration for the resolution of th e conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia had significantly contributed to peace in the region, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Saying that Türkiye can also step in to resolve the disputes between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s main principles as ensuring peace and stability in Sudan, protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and preventing the country from becoming an area of foreign intervention.

Regional developments

Discussing regional developments with Burhan, Erdogan said that after 13 years of humanitarian crisis and civil war, the Syrian people have reached the stage of deciding their own future, reiterating that Türkiye will contribute to this process.

Türkiye supports the preservation of Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and this support will continue to ensure that the interim government takes inclusive, comprehensive and correct steps, serves the Syrian people, and does not pose a threat to its neighbors, said the president.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

The fighting has resulted in more tha n 20,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates from the UN and local authorities.

SOURCE:AA
