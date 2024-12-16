Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz and Moroccan singer-songwriter Dystinct are CAF Awards 2024 headline performers.

CAF says the awards, which take place on Monday night (December 16), will not only shine a spotlight on the best players, coaches, and teams on the continent over the past year but will provide a platform to take in the sights and sounds of Africa’s vibrant entertainment scene.

"Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian music superstar, known for his blend of Bongo Flava and Afrobeat, and will be a headline act," CAF said in their statement.

Diamond Platnumz confirmed the news on his Instagram page on Sunday, leaving his fans ecstatic.

The 35-year-old singer and dancer has achieved international fame as a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label and is among the first Africa-based artists to reach 900 million views on YouTube.

CAF, in a statement on Sunday, said Diamond will headline the event with Dystinct, known for blending R&B, Afrobeat, and Arabic influences into his music, creating a unique and vibrant sound.

Dystinct has won numerous awards for his two albums, Mon Voyage (2021) and Layali (2023), and has collaborated with some top artists, including French singer Franglish.

There will also be performances from the orchestral Trio Andalou, the female group Women in Jazz, and a dance performance choreographed by Adil Nakach, a hip-hop and house dancer from Casablanca.

Awards contenders

By the end of the event, 15 awards will have been handed to the best players, coaches, clubs, and national teams in African football who have distinguished themselves this year.

But who are the top contenders for the coveted male and female player awards?

Men's Player of the Year

The nominees include Ronwen Williams (South Africa), Simon Adingra (Cote d'Ivoire), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), and Ademola Lookman (Nigeria). Last year's winner was Victor Osimhen from Nigeria.

Women's Player of the Year

The three nominees are Sanâa Mssoudy (Morocco), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria), and Barbra Banda (Zambia). Asisat Oshoala from Nigeria took home the award in 2023.

This year's ceremony takes place at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, starting at 19:00 local time, CAF says.

The ceremony will be hosted by Kate Scott and Jamal Bouzrara, and we can expect an evening of glamour and excitement as the best of African football are recognised for their achievements.

