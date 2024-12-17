AFRICA
Ghana hunts suspects after president's statue vandalised
The erection of President Nana Akufo-Addo's statue was criticised as an act of self-glorification.
The statue was meant to celebrate the president's achievement. / Others
December 17, 2024

Police in Ghana are searching for suspects after the statue of the outgoing president, Nana Akufo-Addo, was vandalised in the country’s Western Region.

The monument was damaged on the left calf and its plaque removed, the police said in a statement.

"Police efforts are underway to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice," it said.

President Akufo-Addo faced a backlash after unveiling the statue in November to celebrate completion of promises he made before taking office. He was criticised for self-glorification and some residents in the area reportedly threatened to pull it down once he leaves office.

End of term

The statue was damaged on Monday morning, according to reports in Ghanaian media.

The president will stand down in January after two terms in power. Opposition candidate and former President John Mahama won the presidential election early this month with nearly 57% of the vote - the biggest margin of victory in over two decades.

Mahama is due to be sworn in on 7 January and has promised a new direction for the country.

