AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Libya PM warns country could become a 'battlefield'
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has expressed concern that the country could become a "battlefield" amid reports of Russian weapon transfers from Syria after Bashar al-Assad's fall.
Libya PM warns country could become a 'battlefield'
Oil-rich Libya has struggled to recover from years of conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule. / Photo: AFP
December 19, 2024

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah expressed concerns on Thursday that the North African country could become a "battlefield", following reports of Russian weapon transfers from Syria after Bashar al-Assad's fall.

"We have concerns about moving international conflicts to Libya, and that it will become a battlefield between countries," Dbeibah said during a news conference.

Oil-rich Libya has struggled to recover from years of conflict since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule.

It remains divided between the UN-recognised government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, backed by military leader Khalifa Haftar.

Imposing 'hegemony'

In recent days reported indicated Russian forces were transferring military equipment from Syria's Tartus naval base and Hmeimim air base to eastern Libya, where the rival administration has received Russian support for years.

"No one with an ounce of patriotism wants a foreign power to come and impose its hegemony and authority over the country and the people," Dbeibah said.

Such a presence, he added, could only be tolerated "within the framework of agreements between countries for training, instruction or equipment, but for forces to enter by force and against the will of the Libyan people, we totally reject it."

While Dbeibah did not confirm the weapon transfers, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said that "Moscow is transferring resources from its Syrian base in Tartus to Libya."

'Not a good thing'

"It's not a good thing," Crosetto told La Repubblica on Wednesday.

"Russian ships and submarines in the Mediterranean are always a source of concern, especially if they are just a few steps away from us rather than a 1,000 kilometres away."

Russia's Tartus naval base and Hmeimim air base have been key to the Kremlin's activities in Africa and the Middle East.

But with the fall of Assad this month, their fate became unclear.

Haftar's relations with Russia

Haftar, with the support of Russia, launched in 2019 an unsuccessful offensive to seize Tripoli.

Since then, Moscow has maintained close relations with the eastern administration.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us