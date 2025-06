France has handed over its first military base as part of the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, the Chadian army said on Thursday.

It said the base at Faya-Largeau in the north of the country had been handed over and that it would inform the public about progress concerning the withdrawal of French forces from bases in the eastern city of Abeche and the capital N'Djamena.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.