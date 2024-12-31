AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Security forces repulse suicide attack in Somalia
Somali security forces have repulsed an attack by suicide bombers on a military base in the northeastern region of Puntland.
Security forces repulse suicide attack in Somalia
Puntland State TV said on Facebook eight suicide bombers were among those killed in the raid on December 31, 2024. / Photo: AA
December 31, 2024

Security forces in Somalia repulsed an attack by suicide bombers on a military base in the northeastern region of Puntland on Tuesday, the local state broadcaster and a military official said.

The large and sophisticated attempted attack comes weeks after the semi-autonomous state announced a major offensive against terrorist groups, including the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab.

The deputy speaker of Puntland's parliament was visiting the base at the time of the attack, Captain Yusuf Mohamed, an officer in Puntland's counter-terrorism forces, told Reuters.

He said nine suicide bombers had been killed and several soldiers had been injured.

Security threat

Puntland State TV said on Facebook eight suicide bombers were among those killed in the raid near the town of Dharjaale in the Bari region.

Somalia's information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The insurgent group has been based in the mountainous areas of Puntland.

For many years, it was considered a minor security threat in the Horn of Africa country compared with al-Shabaab.

'Copying al-Shabaab's tactics'

In recent years, however, the Somali franchise has refashioned itself as an important part of the insurgent group's worldwide network, with its head, Abdulqadir Mumin, being named its global leader by some media outlets.

"This looks like a preemptive strike to send a message before Puntland's upcoming offensive," said Jay Bahadur, co-director of Scopus, a regionally focused investigative consultancy.

"If this included a vehicle bomb, it appears that they are directly trying to copy al-Shabaab's tactics of complex attacks."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us